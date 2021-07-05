Kirkcaldy recorded a rise in pass rates during pandemic

Quieter roads and "incredibly motivated" key workers taking their tests are thought to be behind the rate also hitting a record high across Great Britain in 2020-21.

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency data shows that of 1801 practical tests at Kirkcaldy Test Centre in 2020-21, 927 ended in success – a pass rate of 51%.

That was up from 49% the previous year.

However, far fewer tests were undertaken at Kirkcaldy test centre over the latest period due to Covid-19 restrictions, which saw only key workers permitted to sit them during the enforced lockdowns.

In total, there were 1801 driving tests in 2020-21 – compared to 4715 in 2019-20 – with 1,621 cancelled due to the pandemic..

The data also showed the rate of success for people sitting their test for the first time.

At Kirkcaldy, 513 out of 949 people passed first time 2020-21 – 54%.

That was above the national average of 51%.

Across Great Britain a record 50% of tests in 2020-21 resulted in a pass, with the figure even reaching 59% between January and March this year.

But, the number of tests dropped to 437,000 in 2020-21, from 1.6 million the previous year.

Robert Cowell, interim managing director of AA Driving School, said: “The slight increase in the driving test pass rate for the first quarter of this year could be down to a number of things including quieter roads during tests.

"In addition, during lockdowns, tests were only allowed for key workers who needed to drive for their job, this probably also goes some way to explaining the higher pass rate during these months as the candidates would have been incredibly motivated to pass."

In Dunfermline, of 654 practical tests in 2020-21, 353 ended in success – a pass rate of 54%.

That was up from 50% the previous year.

A total of 214 out of 391 people passed on the first attempt – 55%.

That was above the national average of 51%.

