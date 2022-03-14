Cases of fraud have also shown a big increase.

The latest data published this week relates to the last quarter of 2021 when crime patterns returned to the levels experienced before lockdown.

The Q3 statistical review covers all aspects of crime across the Kingdom.

Police issued the latest crime data this week.

Weapons offences reduced, while road safety increased within Fife.

There were 98 fewer crimes involving the possession, brandishing or use of a bladed or pointed weapon.

Overall drug crimes also fell to 963, compared to 1073 during the same period the previous year.

Police officers on patrol

Fife saw three murders occur - two more than last year - but there was a decrease in robberies and assault with intent to rob. Serious assaults and attempted murder reports remained consistent.

Break-ins and attempted break-ins to homes fell from 399, to 388 and incidents at both commercial and residential properties went down.

Fife saw a number of reported incidents of fraud increasing from 747, to 903 - largely due to the growing prevalence of cyber offences.

Road safety remains a top priority within Fife and there was a significant reduction in the number of casualties.

In total, 50 fewer people were hurt as a result of a collision and this includes six fewer fatalities, 29 fewer seriously injured and 15 fewer slightly injured.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Divisional Commander for Fife, said: “Fife officers played a crucial role in supporting the COP26 summit, as well as continuing to deal with the unprecedented demands of COVID, all of which took place during the time period covered within the Q3 data.

“I wish to thank officers and staff for their outstanding efforts in helping keep Fife a safe place to live, work and visit.”The senior officer said Operation Path has played a crucial role in reducing the number of offences occurring where knives and other bladed instruments have been used.

He added: “Nevertheless, we recognise the rise in violent crime and we will continue to do all we can to address this and enhance public confidence in policing.”

