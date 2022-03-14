Historic building in Fife conservation area set for partial demolition and redevelopment

Plans have been lodged with Fife Council to carry out the work at 10 High Street, Kinghorn, which sits within the town’s conservation area.

Stuart Mitchell, from South Queensferry, wants permission to tackle the decline, and bring the building back to life as a home.

His application outlines substantial demolition of the former agricultural building which has also been used as a shop.

High Street, Kinghorn

Paperwork lodged on the local authority’s planning portal described its as semi derelict and currently used for storage.

Mr Mitchell stated: “As its use and status have declined, so has its general standard of upkeep.

“However, it remains an undeniably important part of the townscape of Kinghorn,

not least as a rare reminder of its agricultural past.

“At present, most High Streets are in decline and while it is to be hoped that this decline is not terminal, any renovation of declining buildings can only take place if the completed value of the project can cover the costs of reinstatement.

“Currently, it is only the apparently insatiable demand for housing which can meet these harsh economic realities.”

He said he was committed to using traditional materials to ensure any work is in keeping with the conservation area.

Plans include removing the existing roof, and replacing it with one of clay pantiles to match the neighbouring building.

That would allow for additional accommodation either as a two storey flat or accommodation above a business.

Plans also shop a faux shopfront is to be constructed utilising the former shop openings to facilitate future flexibility and to tidy up the elevation to the High Street.

A deeper demolition is proposed to the rear to provide additional light in the area of the new gable.

The existing cobbled yard is to be retained, repaired where necessary, and possibly extended into the newly opened area to the north-west.

Mr Mitchell said: “Visually and historically the yard is of crucial conservation importance – opening out the High Street yet continuing its enclosed views in a manner which directly references the agricultural past.”

Planners will consider the application in due course.

