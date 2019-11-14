Driving ban for Fife drink driver who collided with another car injuring motorist

A Burntisland woman who admitted colliding with another car on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade while she was more than four times over the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for four and a half years.

Lisa Ferris, of Rossend Terrace, was also ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work when she appeared before Sheriff Pino Di Emidio at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Thursday).

Ferris (38) admitted that on June 14 on the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy she drove dangerously on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic and collided with another car, injuring the driver.

She also admitted on the same date in the same place she drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol she exceeded the legal limit. Ferris was found to have 103 microgrammes of alcohol in her breath. The legal limit is 22.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At about 1.15am on the day in question the witness was driving south at the locus when he became aware of a motor vehicle driving north on the southbound lane.

“The witness applied emergency breaking in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision.

“The vehicles collided. Due to the nature of the collision, police and ambulance services were contacted. The accused was identified as the driver.

“The accused was thereafter taken to Kirkcaldy Police Station where she provided a breath speciman which was found to have 103 microgrammes of alcohol.

“The witness was conveyed to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy with a suspected broken nose and whiplash injuries. It could not be confirmed at the time if the witness’ nose was broken. The accused was cautioned and charged.”

Ferris’ defence agent told the court that this incident had served as a ‘wake up call’ for his client.

He said she had a troubled relationship with alcohol, but that she had abstained from drinking alcohol since the incident in June.

He said she has been receiving counselling, for her issues with alcohol, which she has been attending twice a week and was facing up to her problems.

Sheriff Di Emidio ordered Ferris to carry out a Community Payback Order as a direct alternative to custody.

He placed her under supervision for 12 months and ordered her to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work in the community to be completed within nine months.

On the first charge he disqualified her from driving for 32 months and on the second charge he disqualified her from driving for 54 months.

These will run concurrently making the total disqualification 54 months.

Sheriff Di Emidio also allowed her to take part in the drink drivers rehabilitation programme.