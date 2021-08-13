Ryan Lewis, of Bishops Court, Kennoway, had his case call before Sheriff Richard MacFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Lewis, 38, admitted on July 14, 2021 at Cancer Research, High Street, Leven he stole an ornament while on bail.

He further admitted breaching a court order not to enter Leven High Street, while on bail.

Lewis admitted stealing the ornament from the Cancer Research charity shop in Leven High Street.

