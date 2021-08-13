Drug-fuelled man stole Buddha ornament from Fife charity shop
A Fife man who admitted stealing a Buddha ornament from a Cancer Research charity shop in Leven High Street while under the influence of drugs has had his sentence deferred until August 26.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:39 am
Updated
Friday, 13th August 2021, 11:00 am
Ryan Lewis, of Bishops Court, Kennoway, had his case call before Sheriff Richard MacFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Lewis, 38, admitted on July 14, 2021 at Cancer Research, High Street, Leven he stole an ornament while on bail.
He further admitted breaching a court order not to enter Leven High Street, while on bail.