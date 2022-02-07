Michael Wilson, of East Quality Street, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Gill.

Wilson, 42, admitted that on June 29, 2021 at Boots, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he stole a quantity of perfume.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused was seen on CCTV putting the perfume bottles in his bag and the police were contacted. She said officers viewed the CCTV and a few days later the accused was observed walking down Kirkcaldy High Street.

The Depute said the accused saw the officers and made off in the direction of Kirkcaldy Indoor Market. Police ran after him through the market where he was arrested.

The Depute added that the items were not recovered.

Sheriff Gill opted to defer sentence until February 28 for the case to call with other matters.

