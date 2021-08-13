Fife dog owner who neglected malnourished pet banned from keeping animals

Ryan Stewart, 31, of Winifred Crescent, appeared before Sheriff Richard MacFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Stewart admitted that between November 16 and 23, he caused the dog, named Sky, unnecessary suffering in that he failed to provide adequate nutrition, care and treatment.

He also admitted to failing to obtain veterinary advice or treatment for the dog, which was suffering from health conditions including weight loss and skin conditions including hair loss.

The court heard Stewart blocked an animal welfare inspector from entering his home after the Scottish SPCA had received reports of concern for his dog Sky, which was later found to be malnourished and suffering from a skin condition.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said: “An inspector from the SSPCA attended the property after receiving reports of a dog being neglected and concerns for the animal’s welfare.

"They were was met by the accused who said he owned the dog and that it was very excitable.

"The inspector was unable to see it, but there was an overpowering smell of urine and faeces coming from the property.”

He said Stewart was blocking the doorway to the flat and making excuses about why he was unable to bring the dog out. “

The court was told he slammed the door ,but it was then opened by someone else in the property who let the dog out.

The Fiscal Depute told the court of the animal’s condition.

He continued: “The dog was a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross called Sky and was around seven years old.

"Its bones were visible and the dog was clearly emaciated. It also had protruding long nails.”

He said the dog also appeared to have a skin condition and was ‘smelling strongly of ammonia and faeces’.

After the concerns were raised by the inspector, the animal was seen by a vet who said the dog was suffering from dermatitis and alopecia.

Stewart’s defence lawyer told the court Sky was now in the care of the SSPCA and was getting back to full health.

He said his client had had the dog since it was a puppy.

“The situation got too much for Mr Stewart. He could no longer bathe the dog and he was having issues with giving it enough food of an appropriate nature. He should have got medicated shampoo.”The lawyer added: “The dog was poorly underweight and he should have addressed that.”

Sheriff MacFarlane told Stewart: “You have had Sky since she was a puppy. You took all the appropriate steps to look after her when she was a puppy but then things went wrong.

"You were unable to bathe the dog and it was below the desired weight. You also denied the inspector access to the property.”

Sheriff MacFarlane banned Stewart from owning animals for a year and sentenced him to 65 hours of unpaid work to be completed in 12 months.

