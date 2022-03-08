Kirkcaldy driver almost hit cyclist and pedestrians during high-speed police chase

David Ingram, of Seafield View, had his case call before Sheriff David Hall at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court recently.

Ingram, 38, admitted driving dangerously and at excessive speed on June 1, 2021 through roads in Kirkcaldy including Balwearie Road, Abbotshall Road, Pratt Street, Esplanade and Bridge Street, the B9157, the unclassified Kissing Trees Road, the A909 and Cowdenbeath Road near Burntisland and Mill Farm Road, Aberdour before reaching Braefoot Bay Marine Terminal and the A921.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted travelling through a red light and forcing another vehicle to swerve to avoid a collision, driving around corners at excessive speed, driving too close to a cyclist and pedestrians and travelling through metal road barriers and traffic cones.

Ingram went on to drive at speed onto a section of the roadway, which was closed to traffic.

Ingram also admitted driving towards a stationary police vehicle, narrowly avoiding striking it and finally mounting a pavement and a grass verge, all while he was being pursued by police vehicles displaying flashing blue lights, contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1988.

The pursuit left his car damaged as well as damaging the road barriers he hit.

Sheriff Hall disqualified Ingram from holding a driving licence and he deferred sentence until March 31. This was to allow for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

