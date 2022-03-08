New video gives glimpse inside Adam Smith Theatre as it undergoes £3m refurbishment

The doors to the town’s much-loved theatre have been closed since the pandemic in March 2020, and are not due to re-open until 2023.

The building is now behind security fencing as work gets underway on its £2.5m transformation.

The first phase of the work saw a complete revamp of the auditorium, replacing seats and carpets, painting walls and woodwork and installing a new sound system.

Now, the latest behind-the-scenes video shows how the theatre, which opened in 1899, has been stripped from top to bottom in preparation for phase two which will include a revitalised café and bar area, new creative hub and refurbished Beveridge Suite and bring the wow factor back to one of Fife’s great venues.

The project is the result of a £2 million capital fund investment from Fife Council and £400,000 from Kirkcaldy’s Town Centre Regeneration Fund.

Kirsty Keay, director of commercial and corporate development at OnFife, said: “The video is a fascinating look behind the scenes and gives a real sense of the scope of the work being undertaken.

A glimpse inside the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, a a £3m refurbishment programme begins to start Phase II

“We can’t wait to see the next phase unfold and the exciting new interior take shape.”

The latest insight into the progress was welcomed by Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of Fife Council’s community and housing services sub-committee.

She accepted the lack of access had had an impact on many people - including local theatre groups which view it as their home - but said the final result will be well worth the wait.

Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

She added: "The video gives an insight into the complete transformation within the building, bringing it into a modern and exciting arts and social space. These works have been delayed, however, this gives us something to look forward to."

First proposals for a theatre in Kirkcaldy came in June 1889, when Provost Michael Beveridge called for a memorial to social philosopher Adam Smith.

Its last major refurbishment came in 1973 to mark the 250th birthday of Smith and a major symposium in his honour.

It is due to re-open for his 300th anniversary celebrations.

