Ukraine: Fife superhero, the Duloch Spiderman, joins fundraising for children in war-torn country

The Duloch Spiderman - better known as Dave Roper - took to the streets of Dunfermline at the weekend and ran 6k to raise money for the disabled children and their parents, who are currently unable to flee the brutal ongoing conflict.

Raising money for the grassroots Bright Kids Charity, in just a few short days, he generated £1545 which will help to provide them with the means to purchase food, nappies and other hygiene products.

One of the biggest challenges these families face is limited access to the resources they need. Standing in queues for hours to access diapers and food as air-raid sirens howl is daunting but necessary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duloch Spiderman Dave Roper with his children Lucy and Liam

Dave said: “I wanted to show my support and solidarity with Ukraine and I spent several days looking online for the right cause.

“All of my fundraising over the last few years has been to support disabled and autistic children. As soon as I found Bright Kids, I knew that’s who I wanted to raise funds for.

“What it is doing is incredible, and it’s clear how much these families truly need the support.”

Prior to Russia’s invasion, the Bright Kids Charity’s simple aim was to make the lives of those in Ukraine who are most in need better and although this remains the same, the stakes are now much higher for these children and their parents.

Dave added: “I genuinely believe that it is our duty to help those less fortunate than ourselves. What’s happening in Ukraine right now is absolutely heartbreaking. We are powerless to physically help. Providing funds to help disabled families who are stuck in the middle of a foreign invasion is the least that we can do.”

The Duloch Spiderman was accompanied by his children, Lucy (8) and Liam (9), who are his inspiration for fundraising.

He has previously raised £30,000 for military charities and recently over £100,000 for several children based charities, including son Liam’s special needs school (Calaiswood School), Edinburgh Sick Kids and Glasgow children’s hospital.

To donate, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/brightkidsukraine

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.