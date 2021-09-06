Fife man admitted driving when unfit through drink or drugs
A Fife man who admitted driving a car when he was unfit to drive through either drink or drugs has had his sentence deferred until the end of the month.
Nicodem Nacel, of Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy appeared before Sheriff Alison McKay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Nacel, 27, admitted on August 5, 2021 on Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy he was unfit to drive through drink or drugs when driving a car.
Nacel also admitted on November 8, 2020 that he drove a silver vauxhall without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for others using the road and he collided with a stationary car causing damage to the vehicle, contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1988.
Sheriff McKay told Nacel he was disqualified from driving with immediate effect with the period of time to be decided when he is sentenced. She deferred sentencing him until September 30 to obtain a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.