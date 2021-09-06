Nicodem Nacel, of Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy appeared before Sheriff Alison McKay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Nacel, 27, admitted on August 5, 2021 on Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy he was unfit to drive through drink or drugs when driving a car.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Nacel also admitted on November 8, 2020 that he drove a silver vauxhall without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for others using the road and he collided with a stationary car causing damage to the vehicle, contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Sheriff McKay told Nacel he was disqualified from driving with immediate effect with the period of time to be decided when he is sentenced. She deferred sentencing him until September 30 to obtain a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.

