Andrew Walton, of Larach Court, had his case call before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Walton, 28, admitted that on several occasions between January 20 and March 2, 2020 at an address in Dollar Crescent, Kirkcaldy he engaged in a course of conduct which caused his former partner, and another, fear and alarm in that he repeatedly attended at her address, repeatedly demanded entry, repeatedly struck doors, shouted and swore.

He also admitted making threats of violence.

After considering the case, Sheriff Williamson opted to defer sentence until next month on April 7 to allow for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment. Walton’s bail was continued meantime.

