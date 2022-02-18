Lee Spence, of Kirk Drive, Leslie appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Spence, 21, admitted on December 31, 2021 at High Street, Leslie and at an address in Maryfield Crescent, Leslie, he assaulted his partner by punching her and seizing her by the hair.

The case called before Sheriff Craig McSherry.

He admitted on January 1, 2022 at an address in Maryfield Crescent, Leslie he struck a police constable with his knee.

