Fife man convicted of importing illegal firearm from USA

Jack Whittle has been convicted of two offences under the Firearms Act 1968 following a multi-agency investigation by officers from the Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland); a specialist team of Police Scotland and National Crime Agency (NCA) officers.

He pled guilty to the charges at the High Court in Edinburgh which also included drugs offences after large quantities of cocaine and ecstasy were found within his address.

The 25-year-old, from Buckhaven, was subject to a police investigation in early 2021, after a gun and ammunition were intercepted within the US Federal postal system by US Homeland Security in America.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The High Court in Edinburgh.

The viable Glock 19 handgun and magazine, as well as 150 rounds of live ammunition, was addressed to Whittle in Fife.

On February 2, 2021, a search warrant was executed at his address and he was found to have taken receipt of the package.

"He was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the offences.

Detective Inspector Tom Gillan of the Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland) said: “The illegal acquisition and possession of firearms will not be tolerated in Scotland and any such crime will be thoroughly investigated.

" The public can be reassured that the OCP will use all available means to remove threat, risk and harm from the communities of Scotland posed by organised crime.

"This also underlines our collective commitment to Scotland's Serious Organised Crime Taskforce."

John Brown, operations manager at the NCA, said: “This operation is yet another great example of the NCA and Police Scotland working side by side to keep the public safe.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.