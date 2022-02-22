Kevin Drysdale, of Alder Terrace, Methil appeared before Sheriff Craig McSherry at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Drysdale, 36, admitted on April 18, 2021 at his home address he assaulted his former partner and spat on her.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “The complainer and the accused had been in a relationship for several years. At 1.00pm on April 18 the complainer attended at the scene to collect her belongings.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"When the accused saw her he asked her what she was doing there. The accused could be heard shouting and they began arguing. He then spat on the complainer twice.

"The accused walked away and the complainer went after him.”

The Depute said they had got into a vehicle where there was a struggle before the complainer got out and then contacted the police.

Drysdale’s defence lawyer said his client had been in a relationship with the complainer and had separated.

She said her client and the complainer had had an argument a few days prior to the offence and on the day in question the complainer had gone back to the property where an another argument had started.

She said: “He takes responsibility for his actions. He accepts he could have walked away from situation but did not do so.

"Emotions were heightened on the day and there is no prospect of reconciliation between them. This was an isolated incident.

Sheriff McSherry ordered Drysdale to pay a fine of £245 and to pay £250 in compensation.

