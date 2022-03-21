William McAllister, of Station Court, Leven appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court before Sheriff Gill.

McAllister, 29, admitted on May 22, 2021 at McPhails, North Street, Leven he conducted himself in a disorderly manner, lunged towards a woman, seized hold of and pulled her by the clothing and committed a breach of the peace.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “On the day in question, the complainer and the accused were in McPhails pub in Leven. The complainer was walking and the accused approached her, lunged towards her and pulled her clothing.”

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McAllister’s defence lawyer said in 2017 his client sustained a life-changing injury as a result of an assault which caused a bleed on the brain. He said this has had an impact on his cognitive functioning and that he should not be drinking alcohol to excess as this causes his lack of inhibition to become exacerbated.

He said the incident was captured on CCTV: “He was intoxicated on the dance floor and made an approach towards the woman and she brushed him off as she was not keen on his advances,” he explained.

"He then went towards the bar area and she was also at the bar area with a friend. There is then a conversation between the friend, the woman, him and his group. She tried to walk away and he tried to put his hand on her shoulder. He takes the back of her dress and tugs it, but she walks off and continues dancing on the dance floor.

"He was being a drunken pest and a nuisance and CCTV bears that out. It is nothing more than a breach of the peace and was not sexually motivated.”

His lawyer said his client was in a position to pay a financial penalty and suggested that considering the circumstances of the incident that a fine would be an appropriate disposal.

After considering the case, Sheriff Gill opted to fine McAllister £290 with a payment of £60 per month arranged.

