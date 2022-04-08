Ross Perrie, of Falcon Road, Buckhaven, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Perrie, 24 admitted between June 3 and June 4, 2021 at an address unknown to the prosecutor, he sent a single explicit message to three women, while others were sent messages repeatedly.

He further admitted on February 2, 2021, at an address unknown to the prosecutor, he repeatedly sent explicit messages to a woman.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He was sentenced to a community payback order with supervision and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Perrie’s defence lawyer said the messages, which were not read out in open court, were ‘sexualised’ and ‘vulgar’.

He said his client knew the women vaguely but that they were not friends: “He was inviting the women to send him pictures .”

"There would be nothing that my friend (prosecuting) could say about how vulgar the messages are that I would take issue with.

"The messages are shocking. The imagination involved is the only thing you can credit Mr Perrie for. He could be quite the author if he used his creative talents in other ways."

He went on to say that Perrie was at a ‘real low point in his life’ when he sent the messages.

He continued: “He had nights of madness under the influence of drugs. This is a man who needs some direction.”

Sheriff Williamson said: “These women may have been known to you but they did not welcome this correspondence. These messages are outrageous.

“You should spend some time reflecting on your actions.

"You are in need of some direction and I think there is some significant work to be done here.

“You would be unwise to be back before the court with similar offending.”

Sheriff Williamson sentenced Perrie to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months.