COVID in Fife: Almost 500 more cases and three deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 120,667 cases had been confirmed in Fife when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday, April 7 - up from 120,180 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in the Kingdom, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,253 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s lower than the Scotland average of 33,621.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PIc: Michael Gillen

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Fife.

The dashboard shows 664 people had died in the area by Thursday – up from 661 on Wednesday.

It means there have been nine deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.