First visas issued to Ukraine families seeking sanctuary in Fife homes

They have been issued under Homes for Ukraine scheme.

This is the scheme where members of the public can offer up their spare bedrooms to people seeking refuge from the war launched by Russia.

In Fife, a total of 37 visas have been granted so far to people in Ukraine with named people here willing to sponsor them.

A woman who fled war-town Ukraine holds a baby as she walks to board a train to transport them to Przemysl main train station after crossing the Polish Ukrainian border. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Last month, a full meeting of Fife Council said it stood ready to provide a safe haven for refugees from the Ukraine.

Councillors formally agreed its stance on welcoming Ukrainian refugees through any available visa scheme, and confirmed plans to make a specific commitment to COSLA in relation to the number of Ukrainian refugees that the local authority can support.

Aa multi-agency group of officers, known as the Resettlement Core Group , has also been brought together to co-ordinate Fife’s response.

It has successfully collaborated to bring Afghan families, Syrian refugees and unaccompanied asylum-seeking children to the Kingdom.

Fife anticipates that the total number of families seeking refuge in the Kingdom could be several hundred depending on the rate of evacuation.

A number of Fifers have made offers of support to host Ukrainian families in their homes once they arrive in Scotland, and that list will be maintained and used “as and when necessary” as the numbers coming to the region rise.