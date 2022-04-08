Fife woman marks 100th birthday with gifts and memories of a full life

Mrs Catherine Drummond of Queens Street, Freuchie, received a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council to mark the occasion.

Bornin Coatbridge on April 7, 1922, she moved to Bridge of Allan with her parents and two younger brothers at the age of 13.

AT 19 she joined the WAAFS and, after six months raining became a wireless operator and learned morse code.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Catherine Drummond on her 100th birthday with a photo of the Queen

She was posted to Oban where she met her husband, John Boyd from Northern Ireland, a Sergeant Wireless Operator/Air Gunner.

She was only married for ten months when John was killed in action off the coast of Italy in 1944 and, one month later, gave birth to her daughter ,Catherine.

Her life changed after the war and she had to work very hard to bring up her daughter.

To meet people, she joined a local amateur dramatics club and enjoyed country dancing.

She also became a member of the War Widows Association at its inception 50 years ago and they have helped her over the years.

Just after she retired, aged 62, she married Alistair Drummond, a lovely, cheery man who was loved by all the family. Alistair sadly passed away in 2000.

In addition to her daughter, Cathie has a step-daughter, a granddaughter, a grandson, a great-granddaughter and two great-grandsons who keep her young!!

A love of travel has taken her around the world.