Fife man shouted and swore and attended uninvited at his ex-partner's home

Gary Anderson, of Rolland Avenue, East Wemyss, appeared before Sheriff John Morris QC at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Anderson, 36, admitted on September 17, 2021 at an address in Barrie Street, Methil he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in that he attended at his ex-partner’s home address uninvited, shouted and swore.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for around four to five years but had separated six years ago.

She continued: “The complainer and her partner were in the living room when there was a knock at the door. The door was answered and the complainer heard the accused starting to shout and swear at her.

"This was heard by the complainer’s current partner. She closed the door and the accused drove away from the scene. Police were contacted and the accused was cautioned and charged.”

Anderson’s defence lawyer said the complainer had spoken to a mutual friend at the school gates and had been saying the accused was not contributing enough in relation to their child.

He said: “This was reported back to Mr Anderson so he went to confront his ex-partner. He has been contributing and he has been assessed by the CSA and was found to be paying a higher amount than he should have been. He has nothing else outstanding.”

Sheriff Morris placed him on an 18-month non-harassment order.

