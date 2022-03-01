COVID in Fife: Thousands more teenagers get double jabbed with vaccine

Figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 4272 people aged 16 and 17 across the Kingdom had received two jabs by February 10 – that is 55% of the age group.

A further 7121 12 to 15-year-olds had received two doses of a Covid vaccine by that date – 43% of their age group.

It means 11,393 under-18sare double-jabbed – 47% of 12 -17 year olds, based on mid-2020 population estimates. That’s up 4671 on a month earlier.

Thousands more teenagers in Fife received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine last month

They are among 17,919 (73%) who had received a first dose by February 10.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that 16-17-year-olds receive a second dose of the Covid jab in November – extending the advice to those aged 12-15 just before Christmas.

The NHS said while many youngsters have already come forward for their vaccination, infection rates among school-age children remain high.

Across Scotland, 69% of 12 to 15-year-olds have had at least one dose of the Covid jab, including 39% who have received two.

The rates for 16 and 17-year-olds stood at 83% for a first dose and 57% for second jabs by February 10.

Over 16s and clinically at-risk 12 to 15-year-olds or those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed are also now eligible for a booster jab.

Parents and guardians are asked to attend vaccination sites with their children.

Young people who have had Covid must wait 12 weeks until they can be vaccinated.

