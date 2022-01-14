Fife man shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards partner
A Fife man who shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards his partner has had his sentence deferred.
Daniel McNab, of Orchard Road, Thornton, appeared before Sheriff Alison Michie at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
McNab, 26, admitted on December 20, 2021 at an address in Fordell Road, Glenrothes he shouted, swore and acted in an aggressive manner.
The court heard that the accused and his partner had been in an on-off relationship for the past seven years and that his partner had asked him to help with some household chores.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute said the accused refused and shouted and swore at his partner. The accused then ran upstairs and jumped out the property from a back window before taking off in his car.
Sheriff Michie deferred sentence for two months, until March 21, asked for a good behaviour report and for the Crown to clarify the views of McNab’s partner.