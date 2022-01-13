Probe into frequent flooding causing closures of Fife road

Road closures in the Foulford Road area in Cowdenbeath have caused disruption for residents – and blocked culverts have hampered attempts by Fife Council to investigate the cause.

Now, it is excavating the road to continue investigations.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place while the work goes on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture Michael Gillen

Martin Kingham, service manager, said: "Road closures caused by flooding of have recently become more frequent, and we have to continue the investigations we started before Christmas to get this issue sorted.

"The flooding is the result of the condition of an old culvert beneath the road, which carries a watercourse through the Glen Tavern’s car park before it issues into the Kirkford Burn next to 1 Foulford Road.

“We know the old sandstone culvert is partially blocked in a couple of places and that’s what prevented us completing our camera survey in December.”

Next week, council workers be excavating near these points so they can complete the survey, identify the cause of the flooding and also fix what they can while there.

Added Mr Kingham: “If we find any obstructions in the culvert where it passes through private properties, we will work with the owners to help resolve the problem.

“We have also asked Scottish Water to check the condition of combined sewer.

“We share the concern about the impact that these floods and road closures are having on local residents and businesses.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.