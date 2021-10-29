Fife man struck window with a brick and brandished a glass bottle

A Fife man who admitted striking a window with a brick, shouting, swearing and brandishing a glass bottle has had his sentence deferred until next month.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 29th October 2021, 4:54 pm

Gary Paterson, of West High Street, Buckhaven, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Paterson, 36, admitted on April 12, 2020 at an address in Hill Road, Kennoway he struck a window with a brick.

He further admitted in the same date, same place he shouted, swore, brandished a glass bottle and repeatedly kicked a door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Labaki deferred sentence until November 25.

Read More

Read More
Pandemic sparks massive 500% rise in numbers visiting Fife’s coast and countrysi...

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V