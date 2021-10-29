Fife man struck window with a brick and brandished a glass bottle
A Fife man who admitted striking a window with a brick, shouting, swearing and brandishing a glass bottle has had his sentence deferred until next month.
Gary Paterson, of West High Street, Buckhaven, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Paterson, 36, admitted on April 12, 2020 at an address in Hill Road, Kennoway he struck a window with a brick.
He further admitted in the same date, same place he shouted, swore, brandished a glass bottle and repeatedly kicked a door.
Sheriff Labaki deferred sentence until November 25.
