The Kingdom recorded a staggering 500% rise in numbers during the pandemic.

The huge rise was revealed in Fife Coast and Countryside Trust's (FCCT) annual report presented to Fife Council' s community and housing services sub-committee.

The trust admitted the rise presented challenges as it operated under COVID restrictions.

Jeremy Harris, chief executive, paid tribute to the teams which manage 14 award winning beaches and 117 miles of coastline running from Kincardine to the Tay Bridge.

said: “I am so proud of the team for all they have delivered in extraordinary circumstances.

“We completed a significant strategic re-alignment, experienced exponential growth in visitor pressure at the sites we manage, and dealt with numerous severe weather and other challenges.

"If there is a silver lining to the pandemic, it is how broadly the outdoors has been recognised for the many benefits it offers; the improvement of mental and physical wellbeing, the community spirit fostered through shared access and care, and the deeper spiritual reprieve it provides to so many.”

The trust, which is based in the Harbourmaster’s house at Dysart Harbour, is working with Fife Council to invest over £1m to deliver the first phase of the Fife Outdoor Tourism 29

Infrastructure Programme (FOTIP).

A rolling programme of works, it has been designed in consultation with communities, and includes investigating the challenges and opportunities presented by "Freedom camping" by campervans and motorhomes in popular locations across the Kingdom.

Other projects include 38 coastal safety markers sponsored by members of the community, to make Fife Coastal Path a safer place for years to come.

It is also working on new gateway panels for Fife's Pilgrim Way installed at North Queensferry and Dunfermline, with the final panel to be installed in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church, St Andrews in the near future

Committee Convener, Councillor Judy Hamilton, said: "The rise in visitor numbers has been incredibly challenging but also brings new tourism opportunities, and the council and the Trust will continue to work together to make sure we take full advantage of these."

