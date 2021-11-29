Gary Paterson, of West High Street, Buckhaven, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Paterson, 36, admitted on April 12, 2020 at an address in Hill Road, Kennoway he struck a window with a brick.

He further admitted in the same date, same place he shouted, swore, brandished a glass bottle and repeatedly kicked a door.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

