Fife man struck window with a brick and brandished a glass bottle

A Fife man who admitted striking a window with a brick, shouting, swearing and brandishing a glass bottle has been placed on a community payback order with supervision for a year.

By A Court Reporter
Monday, 29th November 2021, 4:50 pm

Gary Paterson, of West High Street, Buckhaven, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Paterson, 36, admitted on April 12, 2020 at an address in Hill Road, Kennoway he struck a window with a brick.

He further admitted in the same date, same place he shouted, swore, brandished a glass bottle and repeatedly kicked a door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Read More

Read More
Fife’s gritters ready to roll as council stocks supplies of salt for roads

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V