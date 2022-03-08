Fife man who violently shook two tiny babies jailed for over five years

Christopher Kirk, 31, formerly of Kirkcaldy, violently shook the infant girl and boy during assaults that he perpetrated on the tiny victims in the Kingdom.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh his victims were less than one year old and “completely defenceless."

Lord Richardson said that, thankfully, the boy did not appear to be injured because of Kirk's actions, but the little girl did sustain fractures, including her skull being fractured in two places.

High Court, Edinburgh

But he said there could be doubt that the injuries to the girl were incredibly grave and, as a result, her life was in danger.

The judge acknowledged that Kirk, formerly of St Clair Street, was a first offender who was in employment and had his own mental health difficulties.

He said a background report indicated he had shown remorse, and his guilty plea had spared doctors and others from having to give evidence.

But he told Kirk: "Given the very serious nature of the assaults you have carried out I have reached the view there is no proper alternative to a lengthy period of imprisonment.

Kirk had earlier admitted assaulting the boy between August 2014 and August the following year by causing him to bounce up and down violently on a sofa and by seizing the baby from a woman and violently shaking the child.

He was originally charged with assaulting the boy to the danger of his life, but that allegation was deleted in a plea accepted by the Crown.

Kirk also admitted assaulting the baby girl between March 2018 and January 2019 by seizing her and squeezing her body, violently shaking her and inflicting injury to her head and body to her severe injury and to the danger of her life.

He was originally charged with attempting to murder the little girl but the Crown accepted his plea to the lesser charge.

Kirk further plead guilty to attempting to prevent the baby girl obtaining medical assistance after she sustained the head injury.

Advocate depute Derick (Derick) Nelson said that one witness had described the former night porter as having "ongoing anger management issues".

The court heard that Kirk contacted the mother of the girl he was left looking after to tell her her daughter had an injury that looked like "a sore one".

He claimed that he put the baby down for a nap, but later noticed a swelling to her head. The mother contacted NHS24 and was advised to take the child to Victoria Hospital, in Kirkcaldy. A paediatric consultant was brought in and social services and police contacted.

The baby was found to have suffered a fractured skull and other injuries. The court heard that the force involved in the head injury could have potentially resulted in a fatal outcome.

Defence counsel Michael Anderson said that Kirk claimed that he has changed since the offences were committed.

Mr Anderson told the court: "I recognise, as does he, that he has pleaded guilty to grave offences and he recognises a sentence of imprisonment will be imposed."

