Fife nightshift worker threw TV and acted aggressively towards former partner
A Fife nightshift worker who threw a television, kicked a fireplace and acted aggressively towards his former partner has been fined £640.
Brian Barrie, of Castle Terrace, Kennoway, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Barrie, 49, admitted on May 12, 2021 at an address in Watt Crescent, Methil he behaved in a threatening manner likely to cause fear and alarm by shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards his former partner by throwing a television, kicking a fireplace and pushing his hand against his former partner’s neck.
He also admitted attempting to induce two police constables to fight him.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused came home after having a disagreement with neighbours and started arguing with his partner.
“He threw the television, kicked the fireplace and was up close to the complainer’s face making her feel scared. He put his hand against her neck and swore at her. Police were contacted.
"When they arrived he continued shouting and swearing and challenging them to a fight. The accused was arrested.”
Barrie’s defence lawyer said: “He had been drinking alcohol with the complainer and he doesn’t usually drink alcohol – that is why things kicked off. He is still employed – working as a nightshift worker.
"The relationship is well and truly over now – he has no contact with the complainer.”
Sheriff Williamson fined Barrie £640 and he also imposed a non-harassment order on him for a year which prohibits him from approaching or contacting his former partner.