Fife offender jailed for striking man with a knife and sexually assaulting a girl
A Fife offender who struck a man on the head with a knife, and sexually assaulted a girl has been jailed for 27 months.
James Marshall appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via video link from prison.
Marshall, 25, admitted that on November 15, 2020 at an address in Factory Road, Buckhaven he assaulted a man by striking him on the head with a knife.
He further admitted sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a Fife town on November 16 last year.
The court heard that Marshall committed the offences during a 24-hour period of continuous alcohol consumption.
Marshall’s defence lawyer said his client recognises that the offences merit a prison sentence: “He had only recently been released from a custodial sentence and quickly fell back into substance and alcohol misuse. He is a 25-year-old man who has experienced childhood trauma but he does not seek to excuse his behaviour.
"He has accepted responsibility.”
Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane told Marshall that she intended to impose a custodial sentence for his offences.
She said: “It seems to me that from 2017 you started what I would call a life sentence by instalments. I am now sending you back to prison.
“I’m hoping you come out and changes have been made which allow you to integrate into society, otherwise that life sentence will go on and on and on like a revolving door.”
She jailed him for 27 months and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.