Anti-COVID vaccine demo staged at testing centre in Kirkcaldy
A demonstration against COVID passports was staged opposite the mass testing centre in Kirkcaldy town centre on Sunday.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 7:23 am
Around 20 people gathered across from the NHS Fife facility, based in the former M&S store, to protest at the passports and vaccination of teenage children.
They also took their bright yellow posters to the Esplanade.
Copies of a “people funded newspaper” The Light were also distributed.