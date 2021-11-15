Anti-COVID vaccine demo staged at testing centre in Kirkcaldy

A demonstration against COVID passports was staged opposite the mass testing centre in Kirkcaldy town centre on Sunday.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 15th November 2021, 7:23 am

Around 20 people gathered across from the NHS Fife facility, based in the former M&S store, to protest at the passports and vaccination of teenage children.

They also took their bright yellow posters to the Esplanade.

Read More

Read More
Politicians condemn transphobic and homophobic graffiti in St Andrews

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The placards placed opposite the COVID testing centre (PIc: Fife Free Press)

Copies of a “people funded newspaper” The Light were also distributed.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

KirkcaldyNHS Fife