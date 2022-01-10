Fife teenager admitted repeatedly banging on doors and threatened to kill police officers
A Fife teenager who admitted repeatedly banging on doors an windows at a town property and threatened to kill police officers has had his sentence deferred until February 3.
The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared before Sheriff McKay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
The teenager admitted on December 18 last year at an address in Hendry’s Wynd, Kirkcaldy he shouted, swore and repeatedly banged on doors and windows.
He further admitted on the same date, in the same place, he threatened to kill police officers.