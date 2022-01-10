The 17-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared before Sheriff McKay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The teenager admitted on December 18 last year at an address in Hendry’s Wynd, Kirkcaldy he shouted, swore and repeatedly banged on doors and windows.

He further admitted on the same date, in the same place, he threatened to kill police officers.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

