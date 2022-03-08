Fife woman who stole jacket from Kirkcaldy store ordered to pay compensation

A Fife woman who admitted stealing a jacket from a Kirkcaldy store has been ordered to pay compensation to the retailer.

By A Court Reporter
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 10:41 am

Lisa Lessells, of Sir George Bruce Road, Oakley, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called on Thursday before Sheriff David Hall.

Lessells, 36, admitted on October 16, 2020 at Trespass, 76 High Street, Kirkcaldy she stole a jacket.

After considering the case, Sheriff Hall ordered Lessells to pay £140 in compensation to the retailer for the theft.

Lessells admitted stealing a jacket from Trespass in Kirkcaldy High Street. Pic: Google Maps.

