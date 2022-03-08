Lisa Lessells, of Sir George Bruce Road, Oakley, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called on Thursday before Sheriff David Hall.

Lessells, 36, admitted on October 16, 2020 at Trespass, 76 High Street, Kirkcaldy she stole a jacket.

After considering the case, Sheriff Hall ordered Lessells to pay £140 in compensation to the retailer for the theft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lessells admitted stealing a jacket from Trespass in Kirkcaldy High Street. Pic: Google Maps.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.