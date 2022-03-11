Fife woman admonished after stealing money from a Kirkcaldy property
A Fife woman who admitted stealing a quantity of money from a property in Kirkcaldy has been admonished by a sheriff.
Sarah Dunsire, of High Street, Lower Methil, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Dunsire, 44, admitted that on April 12, 2021 at an address in Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy she stole a quantity of money.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute said the sum of money stolen was over £200 in cash but that it was recovered.
The court heard the accused had stolen the money from a friend while she was intoxicated.
Her defence lawyer said his client had been engaging with addiction services and was doing much better. He added that she is also hoping to get back into employment in the near future.
Sheriff Williamson said given the fact Dunsire had been of good behaviour, he decided to admonish her and the case was dismissed.