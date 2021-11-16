Margaret Michie, of Barnton Place, Glenrothes appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Michie, 36, admitted that between December 9, and December 10, 2020 she broke into a house in Carfrae Drive, Glenrothes and stole three iPads, an iphone, cat food, a hammer, cider and other household items.

Sentence was deferred until May 17, 2022.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

