Fife woman broke into house and stole iPads, cat food, and cider

A Fife woman who admitted breaking into a house in Glenrothes stealing iPads, cat food, cider and other household items has had her sentence deferred for six months.

By A Court Reporter
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 10:17 am

Margaret Michie, of Barnton Place, Glenrothes appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Michie, 36, admitted that between December 9, and December 10, 2020 she broke into a house in Carfrae Drive, Glenrothes and stole three iPads, an iphone, cat food, a hammer, cider and other household items.

Sentence was deferred until May 17, 2022.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

