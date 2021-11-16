Fife woman broke into house and stole iPads, cat food, and cider
A Fife woman who admitted breaking into a house in Glenrothes stealing iPads, cat food, cider and other household items has had her sentence deferred for six months.
Margaret Michie, of Barnton Place, Glenrothes appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Michie, 36, admitted that between December 9, and December 10, 2020 she broke into a house in Carfrae Drive, Glenrothes and stole three iPads, an iphone, cat food, a hammer, cider and other household items.
Sentence was deferred until May 17, 2022.