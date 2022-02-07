Fife woman drove unregistered motorcycle and had knuckle duster

A Fife woman who admitted driving an unregistered motorcyle without a valid licence, insurance and had an offensive weapon, has had her sentence deferred until February 22.

By A Court Reporter
Monday, 7th February 2022, 2:35 pm

Shannon Wilson, of Orchard Road, Thornton had her case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Wilson, 23, admitted on December 21, 2021 on Alexander Road, Glenrothes she used an unregistered motorcycle without insurance. She further admitted on the same date, same place she drove the motorcycle without a valid driver’s licence and had a knuckle duster.

Read More

Read More
Stolen car torched in Fife park sparks police probe

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She committed all offences on bail.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V