Fife woman drove unregistered motorcycle and had knuckle duster
A Fife woman who admitted driving an unregistered motorcyle without a valid licence, insurance and had an offensive weapon, has had her sentence deferred until February 22.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 2:35 pm
Shannon Wilson, of Orchard Road, Thornton had her case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Wilson, 23, admitted on December 21, 2021 on Alexander Road, Glenrothes she used an unregistered motorcycle without insurance. She further admitted on the same date, same place she drove the motorcycle without a valid driver’s licence and had a knuckle duster.
She committed all offences on bail.