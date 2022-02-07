Shannon Wilson, of Orchard Road, Thornton had her case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Wilson, 23, admitted on December 21, 2021 on Alexander Road, Glenrothes she used an unregistered motorcycle without insurance. She further admitted on the same date, same place she drove the motorcycle without a valid driver’s licence and had a knuckle duster.

She committed all offences on bail.

