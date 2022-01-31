Chloe Kay, of High Street, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Kay, 21, admitted that on May 29, 2020 at her home address she behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, banging repeatedly on a door placing the occupants, her parents, in a state of fear and alarm.

She further admitted on the same date, in the same place, she recklessly destroyed or damaged property belonging to another by kicking a hole in the bedroom door and smashing a chest of drawers.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “On May 29, 2020 the accused attended at the address of the witnesses and they heard her banging at the door.

"She wanted into the property but did not have her key. When she got in, the witness heard shouting.

"The accused went into a bedroom of one of the witnesses and started to kick the door.”

The depute said Kay went on to smash a chest of drawers, and the police were contacted.

Kay’s defence lawyer said his client had struggled with alcohol misuse and was intoxicated on the day the offences took place.

He said: “She doesn’t remember much about what happened.

"There was a flare up with her parents and she accepts her behaviour was wrong. She is 21 years old and she wants to try and make something of herself. The amount of alcohol she consumes has been cut dramatically.”

Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred sentence until July 29.

