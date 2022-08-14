Fifers warned to be alert as region hit by rise in text message frauds

It has received a number of reports of people being conned into transferring sums of money to fraudsters after receiving text messages from what they believe to be family members claiming to be in need of urgent financial help.
Police urged extra vigilance after saying the fraudsters could be very convincing.
A spokesman said: “In recent months text messages have been received from unknown numbers claiming to be a family members looking for help paying urgent bills.
“They are then urged to transfer sums of money into the bank account of the fraudster.
“These fraudsters can be very convincing and go to extreme lengths to try and convince those that they are loved ones in desperate need of help.
“We would urge everyone to be extra vigilant any such contact.”
Police said if there was any doubt, people should contact their banking organisation in a way they trust or visit a local branch.
They should also contact Police Scotland on 101 if they believe they have been targeted by fraudsters.