Aleksandra Chalevosz, of College Street, Buckhaven, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Chalevosz, 32, admitted on December 7, 2021 on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy she drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath was 69 microgrammes of alcohol, exceeding the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “Around 6.30pm, the police were contacted by a member of the public who reported that a vehicle was being driven on the road near Asda by someone who was intoxicated.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"Officers attended, and they saw the car driving eastwards. They instructed the driver to stop - which she did.

"The accused identified herself and she was the only person in the vehicle. Officers noted a strong smell of alcohol from within the vehicle. A roadside breath test was carried out, which she failed, and she was taken to Kirkcaldy Police Station for further procedures.

"A second breath specimen was provided which showed a reading of 69 microgrammes.”

The Depute continued: “At around 8pm at Kirkcaldy Police Station the accused was charged. She made no reply.”

Chalevosz, who represented herself in court, was asked by Sheriff McFarlane why she was driving when she was three times over the limit.

Chalevosz said: “I had had an argument with my husband and I went out for some peace and quiet.

"Unfortunately I had decided to have a drink at lunchtime that day and I know I should not have been driving. I feel very ashamed of what I have done.”

She told the sheriff she was aware that she might lose her job as a care home worker if she is not able to find alternative transport to get to and from work.

Sheriff McFarlane fined Chalevosz £520 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.