London developer plans shopping development in Fife town

The site of the former Benarty Community Centre in Ballingry could be home to the shops after a planning application was submitted to the local authority.

The community hub was demolished and rebuilt at nearby Flockhouse Avenue in 2012 - leaving behind a brownfield site.

Now, Romford based ZFA Group wants to build six units on the land.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans have been lodged with Fife Council

A pre-planning application was previously submitted for the 13,000-square foot site, and it was followed up with a formal planning application lodged this week.

In a supporting statement, the applicant said: “It is crucial that this large, central site is redeveloped and remains an active part of the town in order to maintain a vibrant and sustainable character in the town centre.”

ZFA said existing shops were landlocked “with little future potential for development or expansion” and the age of some buildings meant they would not be economically viable to meet the aspirations of developers today.

Hill Road is the location for the proposed development.

The statement added: “The Site presents a development opportunity to create a new community retail development, providing high quality commercial units to enhance and expand local facilities within Ballingry.

“It will have a distinctive sense of place whilst integrating well with the existing and newly complete residential areas of Ballingry and its wider context.