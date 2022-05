The separate planning applications have been submitted to Fife Council.

A change to change a hairdressers at 95 Victoria Road to a hot food takeaway has been put forward by Mr Masimo Panarella.

Plans have been lodged for this Rosslyn Street landmark

And Mr Zubaida Farooq wants permission for a change of use to a hot food takeaway, commercial units and flats for 110 - 112 Rosslyn Street.

The building used to be home to the Express Group for many years.