The incident happened around 9.30pm on Saturday in an alley off St Kilda Crescent in Kirkcaldy.

Officers in Fife are appealing for information about the man. He is described as being white, around 6ft tall and of medium build. He was approximately 30 to 50-years-old and having a bald or shaven head.

He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top with a zip up the front and dark trainers.

The incident happened in St Kilda Crescent, Kirkcaldy. Pic: Google Maps

Enquiries to establish the circumstances have been ongoing and officers are also keen to hear from any motorists who were in the Templehall area around the time and may have dash cam footage.

Detective Inspector Neil McKenzie said: “We have received a report of this man acting in an indecent manner and we are working to identify him.