Glenrothes man admitted attempting to steal from car

A Glenrothes man who admitted attempting to steal from a car parked outside an address in the town has had his sentence deferred until next year.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 19th November 2021, 11:18 am

Robert Kerr, of Muirfield Drive, Glenrothes appeared before Sheriff Brown at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Kerr, 42, admitted on May 3, 2021 being found in a motor vehicle outside an address in Tomintoul Place, Glenrothes so it might be reasonably inferred that he intended to commit theft there. He committed the offence while on bail.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence until March 16, 2022.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

