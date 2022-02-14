Steven Dall, of South Parks Road, appeared before Sheriff Pino Di Emidio at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Dall, 49, admitted on January 5, 2022 on Church Street, Glenrothes he drove a motor car while disqualified.

He further admitted on the same date and in the same place, he drove a motor vehicle without insurance, contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1988.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused was observed driving in the area after 4.00pm. Officers carried out checks on the vehicle.

"They observed the car as it parked outside the accused’s home address and he got out of the vehicle. A check was carried out which showed he was disqualified from driving and was cautioned and charged.”

Dall’s defence lawyer said her client appeared to have difficulty understanding road traffic legislation: “He was disqualified in December and for having no insurance and then on January 5, in a moment of madness, he decided to drive when he knew he was disqualified.

"On top of that he was not insured. If he continues to defy court orders he knows a custodial sentence is an option.”

She continued: “He is a successful businessman, he has a road construction business and he has people who drive vehicles for him. He knows he faces a lengthy disqualification.”

Sheriff Di Emidio told the accused: “You have put yourself in a precarious position by driving while you are subject to a disqualification. This is a matter the court takes very seriously.

"When the court disqualifies you, you have to comply with that order. In your case, this offence was committed a month from the date the order was imposed, so soon after it was started, so the court is going to take that seriously.

"I want to emphasise to you the serious position you have put yourself in.”

He warned the accused if there was another breach of the court order he would be looking at imprisonment.

Dall was fined £1275 and disqualified for 12 months.

