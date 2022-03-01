Steven Dear, of Tarves Place, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his case called before Sheriff John Morris QC.

Dear, 28, admitted on December 18, 2021 at an address in Tarves Place, Glenrothes he attended uninvited, shouted, swore, adopted an aggressive demeanour, made offensive remarks and repeatedly struck a window with a branch or similar instrument causing it to smash.

He further admitted on June 6, 2021 at HMR Stores, Napier Road, Glenrothes he stole a quantity of alcohol. He also admitted on April 18, 2021 at Scotmid in Laxford Road, Glenrothes he stole a quantity of alcohol. He committed all the offences while on bail.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Morris QC deferred sentencing Dear until March 10 to allow for his personal appearance in court. His bail was continued.

