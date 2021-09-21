Police are following a direct line of inquiry. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Witnesses say police have been seen searching an area of Pitteuchar throughout the morning in Glenrothes after the man was found just after 12.10am.

Officers have confirmed that there were reports of a disturbance at Beaufort Drive.

The seriously injured man has been taken to Ninewells hospital in Dundee to be treated for stab wounds, with police adding that they are currently following “a definite line of enquiry”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10 am on Tuesday 21 September 2021, a 30-year old man was found with serious injuries following a disturbance in Beaufort Drive, Glenrothes.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee where he is currently being treated for stab wounds. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

“Police are following a definite line of enquiry.”

