Glenrothes stabbing: Two arrested after man found seriously injured following 'disturbance'
Two people have been arrested after a man was found with stab wounds after a disturbance in the early hours of this morning.
Officers were seen scouring an area of Pitteuchar in Glenrothes this morning amid a heavy police presence, after a 30-year-old man was found seriously injured.
It follows a disturbance at Beaufort Drive shortly after midnight. Pictures on Fife Jammer Locations show an area of Pitteuchar taped off.
Officers have now confirmed that a man, aged 28, and a woman, aged 33 have been arrested, while the man receives medical attention at Ninewells hospital in Dundee.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.10 am on Tuesday 21 September 2021, a 30-year old man was found with serious injuries following a disturbance in Beaufort Drive, Glenrothes.“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee where he is currently being treated for stab wounds. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.“A 28-year-old man and 33-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident."