A Kirkcaldy man who behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and repeatedly banging on a door has had his sentence deferred until later this year.

Jamie Ross, of Lomond Gardens, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Ross, 30, admitted on June 27 this year at an address in Cheviot Road, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and repeatedly banging on a door.

Sheriff McKay deferred sentence until November 23 for Ross to be of good behaviour and to obtain a progress report.

