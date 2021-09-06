In court: Kirkcaldy man behaved in a threatening manner
A Kirkcaldy man who behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and repeatedly banging on a door has had his sentence deferred until later this year.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:21 am
Updated
Monday, 6th September 2021, 12:50 pm
Jamie Ross, of Lomond Gardens, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Ross, 30, admitted on June 27 this year at an address in Cheviot Road, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and repeatedly banging on a door.
Sheriff McKay deferred sentence until November 23 for Ross to be of good behaviour and to obtain a progress report.