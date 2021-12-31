David Houston appeared on petition in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The 47-year-old faces a single charge of attempted murder.

He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination

Houston, of Kirkcaldy, was granted bail.

His next court appearance has yet to be confirmed.

