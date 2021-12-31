Kirkcaldy attempted murder: Man, 47, in court over Christmas Day incident
A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged Christmas Day attempted murder in Kirkcaldy.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 5:38 pm
David Houston appeared on petition in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.
The 47-year-old faces a single charge of attempted murder.
He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination
Houston, of Kirkcaldy, was granted bail.
His next court appearance has yet to be confirmed.