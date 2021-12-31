St Clair Street crash: Road remains closed after early morning collision puts two in hospital

It happened in the town’s St Clair Street around 5:45 am, and involved one vehicle.

The incident, which happened at the roundabout opposite the Ravenscraig flats, closed the road while emergency service attended.

Pictures posted on Fife Jammers showed the scene blocked off.

Emergency services were on St Clair Street and Dysart Road.

Police confirmed that a man and woman were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 5.45am on Friday, 31 December, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving one car at a roundabout on St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.

Police cloesd off the bottom part of St Clair Street.

"Emergency services attended.

"A man and a woman were taken to hospital by ambulance.”

"Officers are currently at the scene and the road is closed."

The scene of the crash in St Clair Street (Pic: Fife Jammers)